Cellphone video may show young Astroworld victim having fun before the night turned deadly

A woman believes she recorded 9-year-old Ezra Blount with his father at the Astroworld Festival before the night turned deadly.

According to the family’s attorney, Blount died over the weekend as a result of injuries sustained at Astroworld. Blount is the 10th person to die from the festival.

"It kind of hit me, I kind of captured the last beautiful moment he had with his son," said Isabella Gaona.

Gaona says she noticed a young boy and his father having fun and making memories before Travis Scott started his performance. She recorded the moment on her cell phone and later realized the pair could be Blount and his father.

"I wish, as fans of Travis, we could have done better to protect the little boy," said Gaona. "He didn’t deserve that. He was walking into Astroworld to create a memorable night with his father, which turned into a nightmare."

On Monday, we met with Tony Buzbee. The Houston attorney now represents more than 160 people taking legal action over what happened at Astroworld.

"A lot of the attendants who went to that concert, had they known what it would be like, wouldn’t of went," said Buzbee. "It was dangerous from the word go."

Buzbee believes the festival could have been canceled hours before Astroworld started. Cell phone video shows some people storming into the venue and ripping through security that morning.

"This should have had a lot more prior planning," said Buzbee. "A lot more security. A lot more medical personnel should have had people stationed at various places to stop things, and shut things down."

All 10 victims are between the ages of 9 and 27-years-old.

"The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son," said attorney Ben Crump. "This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer."