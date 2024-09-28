Celebration of life held for Karen Miles

A memorial service for a Missouri City mother of two who was once missing was held on Saturday. Sixty-one-year-old Karen Miles' celebration of life was held at St. John's Downtown Church.

"I thank god for everyone that has shown love for my sister Karen and our family," said Patricia Evans, Karen's sister.

Miles was reported missing by a family member on August 28th. Over a week later, her remains were found in a heavily wooded area. Twenty-eight-year-old Devante Clark was charged with Miles' murder. He was arrested after officials found him driving Miles' stolen vehicle. Clark is now being investigated in connection with the disappearance of another missing person.

"Destin disappeared, his car also disappeared, and Devante disappeared," said Yahcanon Benyah, the national chairman for The People's New Black Panther Party.

Forty-year-old Destin Herderson vanished back in October and is still missing. He disappeared under similar circumstances to Miles. Now, Miles' and Henderson's families are working together to bring both families justice.

"Wherever my brother is, Devante, you need to let us know where he’s at so we can have our little peace that we need," said Jessica Henderson, Destin's sister.

Henderson’s family and community activists are now offering Clark a plea offer.

"They would like to offer him life in jail for his life in order to offer up the remains of Destin Henderson," said Benyah.