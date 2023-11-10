One of the many traditions of Diwali is decorating your home, and it has become easier with everything becoming available online.

The colorful decorations are a staple in homes celebrating Diwali. The festival originates nearly 9,000 miles away from us in India, but Shilpi Reddy wanted to make the celebrations just like it is back home.

"I would be working with three or four different people to just get one festival done to celebrate it the way I wanted to celebrate it back in India. Desifavors.com is the one-stop shop for anything that you need to celebrate any of the festivals, Diwali being the biggest of all of them," said Reddy.

Desi refers to those of South Asian descent living abroad.

Shilpi started desifavors.com and is based in Virginia. All the products are sold in the US, but what’s very unique is how she gets them in India.

"We go to the rural areas, there are women who are really super talented women but because of small kids or they are not allowed to go outside or they cannot work, so we identify these women. We train them on how to make our products. They make the products and then we have a consolidation point where all the products reach there. We do our quality checks and the products finally arrive in the US," she said. "Diwali is picking up, more mainstream, especially in the US in the last couple of years. We hope it continues to grow in Houston and the rest of the places as well."

