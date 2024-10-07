Celebrating Afro-Latinos during Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month, running from September 15 to October 15, is dedicated to recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic and Latino Americans in the United States. The commemoration, which began as a week-long observation under President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968, was extended to a month by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.

Despite the national recognition, one group within the vibrant tapestry of Hispanic and Latino culture often feels overlooked: Afro-Latinos.

"We’re the largest minority within the United States and I think that alone says we’re enough," said Dr. Anthony Ramirez, an Arts and Communications Professor at the University of Houston Downtown. "It’s a very vibrant culture, a vibrant community."

Questions of race and ethnicity are central to personal identity. While race includes categories like White, Black, and Native American, ethnicity refers to shared cultural traits such as language, ancestry, practices, and beliefs.

"There are 21 Latin American countries represented in the U.S., including Brazil and Haiti," explained Dr. Albert DeJesus-Rivera. "But we're not always cognizant of what that representation signifies, the contributions made, or the storied struggles each community has undergone."

The diversity of the Hispanic and Latino communities is a tapestry woven from varied races, cultures, experiences, and histories. Dr. Ramirez highlighted the inclusive nature of the community, noting its assortment of colors, shapes, sizes, and hairstyles.

"I like to believe that the Latin X community is a very inclusive community. We’re all different colors, different shapes, different sizes, we all have different hairstyles. That just adds to the vibrancy of the culture and community. It’s important to highlight everyone’s stories, everyone's lived realities," Ramirez said.

Some Hispanic and Latino stories begin in Africa. "Our music, our food — they're interwoven with African and Native American culture," Rivera noted.

Houston is home to one of the largest Garífuna populations in the country.

Garífunas can be found in Central America: Belize, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Honduras. The Garífuna, Afro-indigenous people, are recognized for their unique language, music, and dance, deeply imbued with African and Amerindian elements.

"The fact that our skin color is dark, people think we are African, black Americans, or that we were born here, and when they hear us speak Spanish, they look at us like ‘wow, where are they from?’," said Jass Guity, a local Garífuna resident and business owner. "But when they hear us speak Spanish, the response is always one of surprise — wondering where we are from."

Houston's County Judge Lina Hidalgo experienced this surprise firsthand when she met Guity and later visited her business for an authentic hair braiding experience.

"The Garífuna people are Central American, Afro-Indigenous people who have preserved their culture against all odds. They want the world and our community to know and celebrate their rich traditions," Hidalgo wrote in an Instagram post.

For Houston's Garífunas, maintaining their cultural practices is a point of pride. "In Honduras, we're known for 'punta,' our traditional music," stated Guity. "We want to show that we have talent and that, with God’s blessings, we can make a better life for ourselves and our families."

As Hispanic Heritage Month encourages a united celebration of diverse cultures, Houston's Garífunas are a testament to the rich mosaic that represents both Houston and the nation.

"Proud, be proud of who you are, celebrate who you are. We are unique, we are powerful, we are the future of this country," DeJesus-Rivera said.