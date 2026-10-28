CBP officers seize more than $611k in cocaine hidden inside commercial truck at Texas border bridge

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The Brief CBP officers seized nearly 46 pounds of cocaine valued at over $611,000 hidden inside a commercial flatbed truck. A 39-year-old Mexican citizen was taken into custody Oct. 21 at the Veterans International Bridge cargo lot in Brownsville. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized the truck and opened a criminal investigation into the smuggling attempt.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $611,000 worth of cocaine hidden inside a commercial vehicle at the Veterans International Bridge last week, federal officials announced Tuesday.

Major cocaine seizure at border

The interception happened Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the bridge's commercial import lot when CBP officers referred a 2005 International truck pulling a flatbed trailer for a secondary examination. The vehicle was driven by a 39-year-old Mexican citizen who lives in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

Border officials initially flagged the vehicle after a non-intrusive inspection system detected structural anomalies. A subsequent search aided by a service canine led officers to discover 20 packages of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle, weighing a total of 45.81 pounds.

Federal authorities estimated the street value of the seized drugs at $611,680.

What they're saying:

"Through unwavering vigilance, our officers diligently continue in their efforts to intercept dangerous narcotics, disrupt criminal networks, and this significant seizure is a step forward in safeguarding our communities," Tater Ortiz, port director for the Brownsville Port of Entry, said in a statement.

CBP officers seized both the narcotics and the commercial vehicle. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested the driver and opened a criminal investigation into the smuggling attempt.