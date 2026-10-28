Hitchcock police investigating homicide after woman found dead in burned home

article

The Brief Hitchcock police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a burned home as a homicide. Authorities discovered the body shortly after midnight on Oct. 28 along North Railroad Avenue. Investigators confirmed the victim’s death is not related to a house fire that occurred at the same location days earlier.



Hitchcock police are investigating after finding an unresponsive woman dead inside a burned residence early Wednesday morning.

Woman found dead in Hitchcock residence

What we know:

Assistant Chief J.P. Evans said officers were called to a home on North Railroad Avenue, off of Highway 6 in Hitchcock just after midnight on Wednesday. They received reports of an unresponsive female inside a home that was damaged by a fire on Sunday.

People going through the home after the fire found the body under a pole of debris, police said.

It was later determined the death was not related to the fire as the home was searched on Sunday after the fire, Evans stated.

Hitchcock PD reported the Medical Examiner's Office and retrieved the remains for autopsy.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the woman or cause of death.