Hitchcock police investigating homicide after woman found dead in burned home
HITCHCOCK, Texas - Hitchcock police are investigating after finding an unresponsive woman dead inside a burned residence early Wednesday morning.
Woman found dead in Hitchcock residence
What we know:
Assistant Chief J.P. Evans said officers were called to a home on North Railroad Avenue, off of Highway 6 in Hitchcock just after midnight on Wednesday. They received reports of an unresponsive female inside a home that was damaged by a fire on Sunday.
People going through the home after the fire found the body under a pole of debris, police said.
It was later determined the death was not related to the fire as the home was searched on Sunday after the fire, Evans stated.
Hitchcock PD reported the Medical Examiner's Office and retrieved the remains for autopsy.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the woman or cause of death.
The Source: Information for this report was provided by the Hitchcock Police Department.