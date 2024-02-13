Houston police report the suspect accused of shooting a man and a woman back in November is now in custody.

Quendarious Emerson, 26, faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he fired shots at a club on 3400 Cavalcade Street around 1:55 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2023.

According to police, officers arrived at the location and found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Initial reports stated the man and four women were at the club together when there was a disturbance. Authorities say words were exchanged, but the situation settled down for a bit before ramping back up again.

Quendarious Emerson

Police say the group decided to leave but as they were walking to their vehicle, they were approached by several other people, including the alleged shooter, Emerson.

Shots were fired towards the vehicle, hitting the man and one of the women, officials stated.

The Houston Fire Department paramedics took the victims to a nearby hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

On Feb. 7, Emerson was arrested without incident and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond has been set at $200,000.