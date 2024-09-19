Cavalcade Street shooting: Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting

Houston police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Cavalcade Street, authorities said.

Details are very limited, but officials said the officer-involved shooting occurred at 1700 Cavalcade Street.

Preliminary information is an armed suspect was shot by officers.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. The suspect's condition is unknown.

Officials said no officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.