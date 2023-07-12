Caught on Camera: Houston-area postal worker knocks down basketball hoop as kids approach with basketball

A neighborhood of kids in North Houston is upset after a United States postal worker knocked over a popular basketball hoop.

"If she had just picked up the goal, it wouldn’t of been such a big deal," said Domingo Herrera. "Don’t just leave it there. Actually help."

SUGGESTED: Sinkhole near Houston intersection causing major problems for nearby residents

The incident was recorded on surveillance camera along Sealey Street in the Acres Homes area of Houston on July 3.

"The kids look up to people like that," said Nick Mireles Sr. "She drove by and knocked the goal down and kept driving."

In the surveillance video given to FOX 26 by STR8 FROM THE CITY, you can see a USPS worker’s truck hit the basketball rim. Then, the hoop falls. Within seconds the worker gets out of the vehicle and looks at the hoop, before getting back into her vehicle and delivering mail. The worker then drives off as several kids walking up dribbling a basketball.

"She got out of the car, and she didn’t pick it up," said Nick Mireles Jr. "I was heartbroken because we play on it every day."

"All you had to do was just pick it up," said Houston rapper Candyman, who lives in the general area. "The kids would of helped you pick it up."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

A spokesperson from the USPS provided a written statement about the incident:

"The Postal Service strives to always provide the best possible service to our valued customers," said a USPS spokesperson. "It is disappointing when, on rare occasions, we fall short of that goal. In this instance, local management at the North Shepherd Post Office has been made aware of this video and is researching the matter. We sincerely apologize to our customer and will be reaching out to the family to address their claims. Since this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further, but will take all appropriate actions based on the results of the investigation to ensure that the integrity and values of the USPS are upheld."

Residents nearby say the delivery worker has since apologized about the now broken basketball hoop.

"The lady did apologize," said Candyman. "They said they’re going to make it right, so I appreciate that."