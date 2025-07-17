Caught on camera: Man with hammer targets Aldine family's home

The Brief Man is accused of smashing a family's front door and car windows with hammer in Aldine. Mother said she hid in the closet with her three daughters and called 911. Kristopher McDowell was charged and remains in jail after a judge denied his bail.



Mother describes terrifying moment

What we know:

A violent break-in caught on camera. A man smashed his way into a family’s home in Aldine with a hammer.

Surveillance video shows a man using a hammer to shatter the glass on the front door of a family’s home in Aldine. This happened just before 9PM Monday along Robertcrest Drive. The mom, Belinda Valdivia said she was inside with her three daughters and husband when she heard a commotion.

Valdivia said her husband grabbed a golf club and knife to confront the man while she hid in a closet with her girls and called 911.

"I panicked, I got scared," said Valdivia. "It was for sure very traumatizing for us."

Valdivia said the man also pried open their front gate and smashed several windows on her car before breaking the glass on their front door.

Police arrest man with criminal history

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Kristopher McDowell and arrested him. He has a criminal past including robbery and assault. Authorities said he's homeless.

"I've seen him around pushing a cart or riding a bike," said Valdivia.

Family was targeted twice

What we know:

Valdivia said she doesn’t know McDowell and this is the second time he has targeted her family. Earlier this month, she said he was banging on her door and made threats while she was home with her kids.

"And he goes, 'Let me in, called me the b-word. I'm going to come in there and kill you,'" said Valdivia.

In the first incident, McDowell was charged with terroristic threats and bonded out for $100. After the second incident, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. On Thursday, a judge denied his bail and he is ordered to stay in jail. Valdivia said she’s relieved.

Valdivia said she wants to make sure her family is protected, so she is thinking about buying a gun, plans to secure her fence here and add more surveillance cameras.