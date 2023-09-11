Cattle Baron's Ball raises millions in Houston with country music headliners

The Cattle Baron's Ball has raised more than $41 million in Houston through the years to help in the fight against cancer.

The American Cancer Society invited headliners Midland and Pat Green to perform at their special event over the weekend.

They definitely helped draw in the crowd! Hundreds of Houstonians turned out to help raise even more funds for the American Cancer Society at 713 Music Hall in Downtown Houston.

"This is our 36th annual event, so you know it’s a good party if they’re still doing it for 36 years, so y’all have a big night in store for you," said one of the welcoming Chairs of the event, Lara Bell. She and her Co-Chair, Jacquie Baly, went on to welcome medical staff from Texas Children’s Cancer Center, as well as generous Houstonians who support TCH and cancer research, and sponsor Texas Oncology.

Country crooner Pat Green opened the show. The crowd enjoyed his songs, all while bidding up the silent auction. This is meaningful to Green, since both of his parents were diagnosed with cancer.

"Everyone knows somebody affected by cancer, so it’s everybody’s job to try to help out! What a wonderful thing, for the American Cancer Society and the folks who are really stepping out in Houston," states Green.

Midland soon took the stage and shared more appreciation to the American Cancer Society.

"There’s not a single person here tonight that hasn’t been affected or touched by cancer. That’s a fact! My grandfather, my mother’s dad, died way too early from melanoma. I wish there was a cure for cancer! We just lost Jimmy Buffet, tough for us, one of my all-time favorite artists. If we had a cure for cancer, Jimmy Buffet would still be here today," exclaims Mark Wystrach, the lead singer for Midland.

Raising funds to try to find a cure so no one has to lose someone to cancer means a lot to this band.

"It’s an atmosphere that will always feel like home and there’s something special when you get that intimate connection with the fans, up close and personal," says Wystrach.

The fundraiser makes a huge impact on fighting cancer right here in Houston, providing money for research, educational services and patient support programs.

