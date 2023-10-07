Expand / Collapse search

Catalyst for Change, panel discussions on crime and justice in Texas

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Prevention Zone, Inc presented a community forum entitled Catalyst for Change. A series of 4 panel discussions focusing on crime and public safety.

Juvenile Justice in Texas: Challenges & Future

The juvenile justice system plays a crucial role in addressing the needs of young offenders while focusing on rehabilitation and development. In Texas, as in many other places, there have been ongoing challenges in effectively managing juvenile offenders, prompting the need for reforms to ensure a more just and effective system. This discussion delves into the challenges faced by the juvenile justice system in Texas, the efforts at reform, and the potential future prospects for creating a more balanced and effective system.

Juvenile Justice in Texas

The Catalyst for Change Community forum presented by Prevention Zone, Inc. a panel discussion focusing on juvenile crime and justice in Texas. Dr. Ladonna Guliex, Juvenile Justice Expert moderated the panel of experts Judge Ramona Franklin, Harris County District Court 338, Montreal Major, Educator, Brother Deric Muhammad, Activist and Author, Judge Michelle Moore, 314th Juvenile Court Harris County, and Kevin Mack CEO& LPC Mack Counseling.

Wrongful Convictions: Mental Health Impact

Wrongful convictions represent a grave miscarriage of justice, tearing lives apart and leaving a lasting impact on individuals, families, and society as a whole. The state of Texas, known for its high incarceration rates, has witnessed its share of wrongful convictions. Beyond the immediate legal consequences, these cases profoundly affect the mental health of those wrongfully convicted, subjecting them to a unique form of trauma that requires urgent attention and reform. 

Mental health and wrongful convictions

The Catalyst for Change Community forum presented by Prevention Zone, Inc - . A panel discussion focusing on the mental health impact of wrongful convictions., Moderated by Tanisha Manning Social Justice Advocate and Author the panel included two wrongfully convicted people who are now driven by their experiences to help others, Christopher Scott. Founder and CEO of House of Renewed Hope and Tracie Brown, Founder and CEO From Badge to Bars to Purpose. Also on the panel Ruben Perez, Esq, Special Crimes Bureau Chief, Harris Co. District Attorney's office and Gavin Ellis, Esq. Chief Prosecutor at the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Prison, Parole, and Probation

The criminal justice system plays a crucial role in maintaining societal order and ensuring that individuals who break the law are held accountable for their actions. One of the most significant aspects of this system involves the various methods of punishment, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society for those convicted of crimes. This discussion delves into the intricacies of the criminal justice system, focusing on the processes of prison, parole, and probation. 

Panel Discussion Prison, Parole and Probation

Catalyst for Change Community Forum presented by Prevention Inc. - a panel discussion on Prison, Parole and Probation. Moderated by Gavin Ellis, Esq., Chief Prosecutor at the Harris County District Attorney's Office the panel members include Daphine Jack, Founder & CEO of Prevention Zone, Inc., Percy Kennedy, Jr., Founder - of Voices of the Fatherless, Vincent Haywood, Master Life Coach, Kaily Edison, Therapist Mack Counseling.

Rethinking Jail Reform

The Harris County Jail has been under scrutiny in recent years due to a series of deaths and alleged incidents of misconduct within the facility. As we strive for a more just and humane criminal justice system, it becomes imperative to engage in a comprehensive discussion on jail reform, focusing specifically on Harris County Jail's challenges. This discussion topic aims to explore the root causes of deaths in the jail, asses the current reform efforts, and propose potential solutions to ensure the safety and well-being of inmates while still upholding public safety.

Rethinking Jail; Reform - a panel discussion

Catalyst for Change Community Forum presented by Prevention Zone. Inc. - a panel discussion on jail reform. FOX 26 News anchor Anthony Antoine moderates the discussion with panelists Rev. Jacilet Griffin, her son was killed in Harris County Jail, State Rep Ron Reynolds (D) Houston, Andy Kahn Director of. Victim Services- Crime Stoppers of Houston. Kevin Mack CEO & LPC Mack Counseling