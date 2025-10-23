Catalyst for Change event in Houston highlights criminal justice issues

The Catalyst for Change Community Forum was held over the weekend to highlight critical issues within the criminal justice system and opened up conversations about ways community's can make a change.

Held at the HCC Coleman College for Health Sciences, the forum covered various topics, including the root causes of wrongful convictions, how we can rescue our youth, and helping people transition from prison.

"We're constantly fighting a losing battle because reentry is never going to work until we understand that we have to start at the beginning," said panelist Kevin Bruno. "And the beginning is what traumatized you and caused you to develop the mentality that you have now. The mindset that you have now and how do we move you beyond that so we can get you into something more productive."

Multiple panelists spoke at the event to share their stories with others in hopes of shedding light on issues within the community. Panelists at the event included Mark Woodhouse, Tracie Brown, Clinton John, Shawn Allison, Tangie Norris, and more.

See some pictures from inside the event below:

