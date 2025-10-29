Cat, owner reunite in Houston after months and miles apart

Eddie might not have nine lives, but he's got a tale to tell.

It starts in a motel room on June 1 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

"There's a whole in the wall right above his litter box," said Eddie's owner, Erick Allen.

That's how Eddie got out.

"It was traumatic for me but more traumatic for him," Erik said. "He's been a house cat most of his life. It was a shock for me to find out he survived outside."

Erick had to stop looking for Eddie. He was in the process of moving to El Campo.

A family in Erie found Eddie in late September at a gas station truck stop and took him to the Erie Humane Society,

"We scanned him for a microchip," said Brian Carroll of the Erie Humane Society. "That's the big thing about microchipping your pets, because things like this happen. When they have the microchips, you can link the owners to the pets."

With the help of community donations, Brian and Eddie spent three days making the 22-hour drive from Erie to Houston.

Now Eddie is back where he belongs with Erick.

"I'm probably going to break down crying," said Erick. "A lot of extra emotions attached besides him being my companion."