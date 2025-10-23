The Brief Two children were killed in an apartment fire in Houston's Greenspoint neighborhood. The children's grandfather and mother were taken to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A fire at an apartment complex in the Greenspoint area left two children dead, and two other adults injured, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Children killed in apartment fire

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the 20 block of Casa Grande Drive around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. When units arrived at the scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the two-story apartment building at the address, officials report.

Two children were found dead inside the home when firefighters went inside, says HFD Chief Thomas Muñoz.

The children's grandfather and mother were outside the apartment when HFD arrived on the scene. They were taken to a Memorial Hermann hospital to be treated for injuries. The grandfather reportedly had severe burns.

Houston Fire Department stated the mother and grandfather attempted to rescue the children from the burning apartment.

About 60 firefighters were at the scene to help, Chief Muñoz reports.

What we don't know:

Houston Fire Department's arson unit will investigate what caused the fire.

The ages of the children have not been released.