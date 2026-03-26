Cartel Bo responds to Houston Police Officers' Union on Isiah Factor Uncensored

The Brief Houston rapper Cartel Bo claims the Houston Police Department is harassing him and contacting venues to cancel his performances following a viral documentary. The Houston Police Officers' Union denies the claims, stating they are "100% false" and are instead questioning his "credibility" for labeling the Lakewood neighborhood as "Murdawood." Cartel Bo and his attorney, Carl Moore, address the union's comments regarding his criminal record and the alleged "doxing" of his private residence by law enforcement.



Houston rapper Cartel Bo joined Isiah Carey for an exclusive interview to address his ongoing public dispute with the Houston Police Officers' Union.

What they're saying:

While the rapper claims law enforcement is "targeting" his career and harassing him at venues, the union has issued a blunt response questioning his credibility and his portrayal of the Lakewood neighborhood as "Murdawood."

Houston Police Officers' Union response:

The other side:

"Cartel Bo has been telling people that Houston police are calling venues and trying to get his shows canceled. That is 100% false. We are not attacking him... We are questioning his credibility for calling Lakewood 'Murdawood.' No one calls it that. There have been two murders in the area... He is on probation with four domestic violence cases..."

Cartel Bo and his legal team address these allegations and the viral interview that started it all, only on The Factor Uncensored.