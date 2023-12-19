Carlton Floyd: Houston elderly man found dead after being reported missing

An elderly man who was reported missing in northeast Houston has been found dead, according to officials.

Carlton Floyd, 68, was last seen outside a care facility he lives at in the 8100 block of Richland Drive on Nov. 12 and family members were pleading for help to locate the man with dementia.

According to the Texas Center 4 the Missing, Floyd was found dead near Richland Drive and Denton Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Houston law enforcement has not released any other information regarding the 68-year-old's death.