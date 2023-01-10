Carlos Correa has agreed to a deal with his third team of the MLB offseason, as ESPN reported on Tuesday that the All-Star shortstop will re-sign with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million deal. The contract has a maximum value of $270 million.

The Athletic reported on Monday night that contract talks between Correa and the Twins had "begun to accelerate."

Correa originally signed a 13-year, $350 million pact with the San Francisco Giants at the MLB Winter Meetings. San Francisco called off the introductory press conference, though, raising concern over a leg injury that Correa suffered in 2014. Hour later, the New York Mets swooped in, signing Correa to a 12-year, $315 million deal. He would have played third base, with perennial All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor staying put.

One week later, New York raised the same concerns expressed by San Francisco over Correa's medicals, and the two sides never found a middle ground. The Athletic noted that Minnesota offered Correa a new 10-year, $285 million contract before he inked his first deal with San Francisco.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins last year, which he opted out of after one season. The shortstop totaled 22 home runs and 64 RBIs while posting a .291/.366/.467 batting line across 136 games. Since he debuted in 2015, Correa has been the 16th-most-valuable position player in baseball by Fangraphs WAR (31.3).

