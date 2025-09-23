Cardi B Cypress Meet and Greet: Several people being treated while waiting outside, heat warning given

The Brief Several people have been treated while waiting for at a Cypress Walmart for a meet and greet with Cardi B. Officials said they are in the process of setting up a cooling center. Officials are urging those attending to stay hydrated, dress appropriately, recognize the signs of heat-related illness, take breaks, and find shade if possible and use an umbrella.



The Cy-Fair Fire Department is issuing a warning for those attending the Cardi B meet and greet at the Cypress Walmart.

Cardi B Cy-Fair Meet and Greet: Several people being treated while waiting outside

What we know:

Lieutenant Eddie Cruz with the Cy-Fair Fire Department said several people have been taken to the hospital due to the heat.

Officials stated they are requesting assistance from neighboring departments.

Authorities said they are in the process of setting up a cooling center. However, that may take about 45 minutes, as of 4:40 p.m.

Officials are urging those attending to stay hydrated, dress appropriately, recognize the signs of heat-related illness, take breaks, and find shade if possible and use an umbrella.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide an exact number of people who have been taken to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 26 is working to get more information.