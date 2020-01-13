Car stolen from Harris County gas station with toddler in the back seat

Authorities say a toddler who was inside a car when it was stolen from a gas station has been found safe.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a husband and wife were inside a gas station on Old Humble Road and Homestead and had left the car running in the parking lot with the 16-month-old boy in the backseat. Around midnight, they went outside and the car was gone.

The description of the car was sent to law enforcement agencies across Harris County. Around 12:25 a.m., a parks ranger was closing MacGregor Park when he saw the toddler wandering in the parking lot.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution and has been released.

Deputies say the car was spotted driving on the 610 Loop around 1 a.m. and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle was brought to a stop at TC Jester and the North Loop, and two males in their late teens were taken into custody.

