Car parade held for World War II veterans in Houston

Celebrations recognizing the 75th year of the end of World War II continued into the weekend following the anniversary date, September 2.



One of Houston’s oldest Chinese American organizations made sure some veterans were not forgotten.



By the fall of 2020, World War II veteran Hank Lee should have had a gold medal to show off. Instead, he’s happily waving to honking cars and family members with signs thanking him for his service.



It's a car parade making the first stop in his neighborhood on a two-hour trip to honor surviving Chinese American veterans.



“I’m surprised really,” says Lee. “I didn’t think I would get this kind of honor!”



Lee, 92, served as a mess sergeant in the Army. He's one of seven of the Houston-area's last known Chinese American WWII vets.



“Some of these guys signed up and fought for the United States and weren’t even citizens,” says Susan Gee, an officer of Chinese American Citizens Alliance Houston Lodge.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



For decades, the Chinese Exclusion Act and discrimination prevented many soldiers from getting recognized for their service.



In an effort to right that wrong, Lee and other vets across the nation would have received a congressional gold medal in the spring, but the ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic. It is expected to be pushed further into 2021 because of the 2020 election.



Some soldiers have already passed away during the delay, including 98-year old Beck Gee, a former Air Corp member who died in June.



“Each day we could lose another veteran and not be able to celebrate for them,” adds Gee. “Anything we can do in a timely manner these days would be best for them.”



She and other members of Houston's C.A.C.A. organized the car parade to celebrate those remaining.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



“[We] spent years without getting recognized- been through a lot of hell and all that stuff- it means a lot,” says Lee.



Dozens of cars with friends, neighbors, and grandkids pulled up to all seven homes decked out with seven different yard signs to deliver flags with a care package of masks, sanitizer, and Chinese treats.



“A lot of times we forget and we want to make sure they get honored on this special occasion,” says State Representative Gene Wu who is presenting the flags which have flown at the state capitol.



“The Asian-American community has fought alongside everyone else and sacrificed along with everyone else. In this time of racial tensions and political strife, I hope we all remember to be nice to each other and remember that we are all one nation, one people,” he adds.



The gifts may not be a gold medal, but they are received with joy- a little something to remind the vets that they haven't been forgotten.