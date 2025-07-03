Car crashes into Spring donut shop

article

An elderly woman was injured when a car crashed into a donut shop in Spring on Thursday morning.

Car into donut shop

What we know:

A white Acura crashed into Top Donuts on Kuykendahl Road, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

An elderly female inside the shop was struck.

EMS was evaluating the woman at the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It is not clear if anyone will face charges in connection with the crash.