Car crashes into Spring donut shop

Published  July 3, 2025 11:12am CDT
Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman

    • An elderly woman was injured after a white Acura crashed into Top Donuts on Kuykendahl Road in Spring on Thursday morning.
    • Emergency medical services were at the scene evaluating the woman, who was struck inside the shop.
    • The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and it is unclear if any charges will be filed.

HOUSTON - An elderly woman was injured when a car crashed into a donut shop in Spring on Thursday morning.

A white Acura crashed into Top Donuts on Kuykendahl Road, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. 

An elderly female inside the shop was struck.

EMS was evaluating the woman at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

It is not clear if anyone will face charges in connection with the crash.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

