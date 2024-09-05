Houston police are trying to piece together a car crash near Katy Freeway early Thursday morning.

According to Sergeant Dionne Griffiths, around 2 a.m. officers arrived at a deadly crash at 7900 Katy Freeway service road and Antoine Drive. There was only one vehicle involved which appeared to have crashed into a pole.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was driving a silver Ford Fusion westbound in the left turn only lane. It is believed she continued straight and hit a pole underneath the westbound lanes of the freeway.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Deadly Katy Freeway and Antoine Drive crash (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

After hitting the pole, the car reportedly caught fire.

She was the only personn the carand was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD says,

Houston police are investigating what happened before the crash.