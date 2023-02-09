Capital murder suspect in 2022 Houston shooting arrested in Colorado

article

One of the suspects charged in a deadly Houston shooting last year has been arrested in Colorado, police announced Thursday.

According to police, 21-year-old Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. and 21-year-old Bernard Aaron Robertson are both charged with capital murder.

Police say Elmore, Jr., a Georgia native, was arrested in Denver on Jan. 30 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, and he is awaiting extradition back to Harris County. Robertson was arrested by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force in September.

Bernard Aaron Robertson (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The two suspects are accused in the death of Johnathan David Shaka Oghenesoro, 42.

The deadly incident occurred in the parking lot of a motel in the 12900 block of the Northwest Freeway service road on Feb. 21, 2022.

According to police, witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a white U-Haul van flee the scene, leaving the victim lying on the ground in the parking lot.

Oghenesoro was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation revealed that Oghenesoro pulled into the parking lot in his own vehicle along with the two suspects who were in the white van.

Police say the two suspects got into the victim’s car for a short period of time, and were then seen getting out of the vehicle holding pistols.

One suspect held a bag the victim was trying to get back, police say. The suspect allegedly held the victim at gunpoint and pulled the bag away from the victim, throwing it into an open window of the van.

Police say the other suspect got into a struggle with the victim and pointed a pistol at him.

Meanwhile, the first suspect grabbed a backpack from the victim’s vehicle and took it back with him to the van, police say.

During the struggle, police say the suspect shot the victim. According to HPD, a suspect also hit Oghenesoro with the van as they fled the scene.