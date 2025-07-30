Calumet Street shooting: Employee killed, suspect pulled up on him in parking lot
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for the suspect behind the deadly shooting of an employee in South Central Houston early Wednesday morning.
Lieutenant WIllkens with the Houston police Department reports the victim was a male in his 30s who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Employee shot, killed on Calumet Street
What we know:
Officers were called to 2528 Calumet Street around 12:40 a.m. about a shooting.
According to police, the victim was a pressure washer working at a convenience store with a restaurant inside. He was working on pressure washing different utensils and other dishes.
Calumet Street shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)
Lt. Willkens says surveillance video shows the man outside washing pots and pans when a silver or gray truck pulls into the parking lot.
The person in the truck gets the man's attention, and he walks up to the truck, officials say. The two begin speaking, but it is unsure what is being said.
Houston police report the suspect got out of the truck to speak some more to the employee. Suddenly, the suspect shot the man point-blank, got back inside the truck, and drove off.
People inside the store, including some family members of the man, heard the commotion and went outside. The victim's brother was the one who found his brother on the ground.
Homicide investigators are at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police don't know what the two men were talking about.
What you can do:
Anyone with information connected to the shooting is asked to call HPD Homicide.
The Source: Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens gave details at the scene.