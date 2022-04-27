California man accused of soliciting porn videos from children has victims in Houston

A man from Sacramento accused of getting dozens of children nationwide to make porn videos allegedly has victims in Houston.

Police say Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, contacted more than 100 children from across the US and several other countries.

Investigators believe the abuse may have started in late 2020.

When The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant, they say they found numerous devices with sexual recordings belonging to Davis.

"Davis is suspected of generating numerous fictitious social media accounts portraying himself as a pre-pubescent child named Lizzy," said Sergeant Rob Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "Davis would direct them to produce child pornography depicting themselves engaging in sexual acts with their siblings and other children known to them."

Investigators have identified more than 80 victims between 6- and 13-years old across the United States.

Some in Texas and Houston.

According to the FBI at any given time there's probably half a million predators online each talking to 10 to 100 children.

"They shouldn't be talking to anyone whose asking for photos they shouldn't be talking to anyone asking for video footage and they shouldn't be talking to anyone exposing them to sexually explicit material, said Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious.

The best way to protect your child online experts say have an honest conversation and see their reaction.

"Mom dad I understand what you are saying that's a situation where I would report or that's a person, I wouldn't engage with they're starting to show you they're mature enough for the gadget," Mankarious said. "If they're saying no don't talk to me about that that's never going to happen that's disgusting, they're showing you they're not mature enough for the technology."