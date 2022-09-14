California kidnapping hoax suspect could go to prison for 8 months

A woman from Redding who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping could be going to prison.



Sherri Papini pleaded guilty in April to falsifying details about her alleged kidnapping in 2016.

Papini told investigators that two women held her captive in a closet, when, in actuality, she went to stay with her ex-boyfriend.

In in a court filing filed Tuesday, prosecutors said they'll ask the judge to sentence Papini to eight months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Officials said Papini's abduction hoax cost Shasta County, state and federal taxpayers, crime victims and donors more than $200,000.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court.

