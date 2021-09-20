California has lowest COVID case rate in the nation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that California now has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the nation .



Figures compiled late last week show weekly cases in California have dropped 32% from one month ago, due to the state's success in controlling the highly contagious delta variant.

The CDC credits that success on California's high vaccination rate, and the willingness of people across the state to wear masks in public.

This follows the positive news last week that California is now the nation's only state that is not in the highest category for transmission of the coronavirus.

Nationwide the US is seeing an average of 295 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 9.5 percent. California is seeing 20 new cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 4.4 percent.



