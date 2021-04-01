‘Caddyshack,’ ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’: Tubi adds more than 100 new movies
We promise this is not an April Fool’s joke: Tubi added more than 100 new titles on April 1 so you can binge-watch all of your favorite movies for free.
FOX’s streaming service has added nostalgic classics like "Caddyshack," "National Lampoon’s Vacation," and "Analyze This," as well as critically acclaimed films including "Driving Miss Daisy," "I Am Sam" and "Syriana."
There are plenty of titles to entertain the entire family, and unlike Netflix, none of the 30,000+ movies and shows on Tubi are being bumped for the newer additions.
Here are the newest movies free to stream on Tubi:
Action
16 Blocks (2006)Absolute Power (1997)
Black Cinema
Comedy
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002)
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon (1993)
National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)
Drama
American Wrestler: The Wizard (2016)
Good Night and Good Luck (2005)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)
Horror
Kids & Family
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge Of Kitty Galore (2010)
Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)
Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
Romance
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Thriller & Mystery
Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.
Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.
