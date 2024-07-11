Expand / Collapse search

Businesses losing out tremendously due to power outage

Published  July 11, 2024 11:26pm CDT
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Isiah spoke with two business owners in East downtown who are not sure if they will be around because of the supplies and money they're losing every day.

In this report, prepare for some choice words because we had to do a lot of bleeping. We all know how tempers are hot right now.

