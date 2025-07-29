Houston businessowner shoots at suspects allegedly stealing scrap metal

The Brief Two suspects were injured after trying to steal scrap metal from a business owner in north Houston. Police say the owner confronted the suspects with a shotgun and shot one of them in the head. The other suspect appeared to have fallen on a piece of metal and was injured with a puncture wound.



Two men were placed in police custody and hospitalized after they were shot at by a business owner while attempting to steal scrap metal off of his property in north Houston.

Houston Police Department North Division Captain Ryan Watson reports the property owner owns the scrap metal business Demolition Experts in the 200 block of East Burress Street.

Suspects shot at by business owner

What we know:

Around 4:20 a.m. officers were called to the 215 block of East Burress Street for a robbery in progress. When they arrived, they found two suspects were being held at gunpoint by the business owner, Captain Watson said.

According to officials, the owner got an alert about people in his scrapyard, so he got his shotgun and went to see what was going on.

He confronted two men he saw on hit property carrying scrap metel. One suspect allegedly told the owner, "I'm going to kill you."

Police report the owner shot his weapon at the suspects. One suspect had a gunshot wound to the head and the second had a puncture wound which investigators believe he got by possibly falling on a piece of metal.

Both suspects were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Captain Watson stated the suspect with the gunshot wound was last reported to be in serious condition.

The owner will be questioned by detectives.

What we don't know:

It has not been said if charges will be filed against the homeowner at this time.