Houston businessowner shoots at suspects allegedly stealing scrap metal
HOUSTON - Two men were placed in police custody and hospitalized after they were shot at by a business owner while attempting to steal scrap metal off of his property in north Houston.
Houston Police Department North Division Captain Ryan Watson reports the property owner owns the scrap metal business Demolition Experts in the 200 block of East Burress Street.
Suspects shot at by business owner
What we know:
Around 4:20 a.m. officers were called to the 215 block of East Burress Street for a robbery in progress. When they arrived, they found two suspects were being held at gunpoint by the business owner, Captain Watson said.
According to officials, the owner got an alert about people in his scrapyard, so he got his shotgun and went to see what was going on.
He confronted two men he saw on hit property carrying scrap metel. One suspect allegedly told the owner, "I'm going to kill you."
Police report the owner shot his weapon at the suspects. One suspect had a gunshot wound to the head and the second had a puncture wound which investigators believe he got by possibly falling on a piece of metal.
Both suspects were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Captain Watson stated the suspect with the gunshot wound was last reported to be in serious condition.
The owner will be questioned by detectives.
What we don't know:
It has not been said if charges will be filed against the homeowner at this time.
The Source: Houston Police Department North Division Captain Ryan Watson gave details at the scene.