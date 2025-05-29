1 dead, 3 injured in Houston senior living apartment fire on Burress Street
HOUSTON - A fire broke out at an assisted senior living facility in north Houston, tragically killing one person and injuring multiple others on Thursday night.
Houston Fire Department units who arrived at the scene on 6 Burress Street immediately called for a second alarm to get extra assistance.
Burress Street apartment fire (Courtesy OnScene Houston)
Senior living apartment fire
What we know:
Firefighters responded to the scene at Independence Hall Apartments around 11 p.m. and saw heavy fire coming from the second story of the building.
According to District Chief Russell Christ, a lot of tenants on the property are handicapped, so he knew there would most likely be residents trapped inside.
During their search, HFD officials found one person dead at the scene.
Three others had to be taken to the hospital for injuries. One person jumped out the window, Christ said.
Twenty tenants have been displaced due to the fire. American Red Cross officials arrived at the scene to assist with providing resources.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Arson investigators are at the scene to gather more information.
The Source: Information provided by Houston Fire Department on their X account and by District Chief Russell Christ.