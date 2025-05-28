Northwest Houston: Wanted teen caught on camera assaulting smoke shop employee during robbery

The Brief The incident happened on January 18 at a smoke shop on Antoine Drive. Police say a teen suspect stole vape pens, then repeatedly punched an employee who was trying to stop him. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to any charges and/or arrests.



Houston police have released surveillance video of a robbery that reportedly involved a teen suspect.

Houston smoke shop robbery: Employee assaulted

What we know:

Police say the incident happened on January 18 at about 2:40 p.m. at a smoke shop in the 5700 block of Antoine Drive.

According to officials, the suspect pretended to be a customer at first. He reportedly approached the counter and said he wanted to buy vape pens.

The employee asked him for his ID, then the suspect allegedly walked behind the counter and grabbed several vape pens.

The employee tried to stop the suspect, but he punched her in the head multiple times. He then fled the store with the stolen merchandise.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Police describe him as a 16-17-year-old Black male who is 5'8"-5'10" tall and weighs around 100–120 pounds. During the robbery, he was wearing a black Nike pullover, dark pants, and carrying a black backpack.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any suspects. Tipsters must report directly to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for the reward.

Anyone with information on this case can do one of the following:

Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

Send a tip on www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app