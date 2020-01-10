Bullet still lodged in rapper Cashout Ace’s head, but he’s recovering, says dad

Friday marks exactly two weeks since a music video shoot was ambushed by gunfire, leaving seven injured and two dead in north Houston. Deputies say the killers are still on the loose.

The father of rapper Cashout Ace, whose real name is Miguel Guajardo, spoke exclusively with Fox 26 for the first time about the shooting which left his 21-year-old son with a gunshot wound to the head and arm.

“The bullet is still in his head,” said Miguel Guajardo, Sr., adding his son is getting better slowly, but it will be a while before he can leave the hospital.

Video posted on Instagram by rapper Doughboy Sauce, who is a mentor of Cashout Ace, shows the young rapper dapping hands with his mentor from the hospital bed.

“Lil homie @cashoutace_ got a beautiful soul and nothin can take that away, he still manage to keep us laughing during the process of him shaking bac, he’ll b bac in no time,” wrote Doughboy Sauce.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” said Guajardo, Sr.

Guajardo Sr. chose not to show his face in the TV interview. He says the family has received death threats from anonymous Instagram accounts, leading them to relocate from their home after the shooting. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say whoever committed the shooting still hasn’t been caught.

Guajardo said he has no idea who might have committed the shooting, because his son does not have enemies that he knows of.

The rapper’s older brother Abel Guajardo, 22, was shot four times in the shooting. He’s among the seven who survived.

Jonathan Jimenez, 22, and videographer Gonzalo Gonzalez, 20, were killed.

“I know Miguel wouldn’t want this to happen to nobody,” said Guajardo, Sr. “He wouldn’t want none of his friends to get hurt. And we want justice for my son and for them—especially for them.”

Guajardo, Jr. is still unable to speak after the shooting. His father says he has brain damage.

As for a motive in the shooting, Guajardo, Sr. says he suspects jealousy.

“He was doing really good in the music business, and he was up and coming,” said Guajardo, Sr.

Guajardo, Jr. released his first music as Cashout Ace in early 2019. He was an instant hit. Before the shooting his music videos were nearing a million views on YouTube.

Guajardo, Sr. said he’s not sure whether his son will be able to do music after he heals.

He is calling on anyone who has information that could help solve the case to speak up.

“We need justice, and I don’t want nobody else to get hurt,” said Guajardo, Sr.

You call in anonymous tips on this case to Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS or call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 713-274-9100.

The Guajardo family is also taking steps to increase the reward money for an arrest in this case. They started a GoFundMe page to add to the Crime Stoppers reward money.

They’ve also started a fundraiser to help the family of Jimenez. Guajardo, Sr. said his family has known the Jimenez family for years through church. As for the Gonzalez family, Guajardo, Sr. says his family doesn’t know them and has been unable to reach them.

