The Brazoria County Fire Marshal's Office says at least one person has died in a fire in Holiday Lakes, a neighborhood around 15 minutes northwest of Angleton.

The fire is said to be on Robertson Drive, close to FM 521 and CR 30.

The Fire Marshal's Office says the fire was reported at around 1 p.m. The building was said to be completely on fire before crews arrived at the scene.

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.