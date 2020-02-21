Build-A-Bear unveils Baby Yoda toy coming to stores this spring

Get ready, Star Wars fans: Baby Yoda will soon land at Build-A-Bear Workshops nationwide!

For months, fans of the popular Disney Plus show "The Mandalorian" have been waiting for merchandise featuring "The Child," who has been nicknamed "Baby Yoda" by the public.

The toy company shared a photo of the plush toy that will be coming to stores soon.

"The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring!" they wrote.

However, an exact date has not been released.

Instead, the company is urging fans to sign up for email updates to find out when the toy will become available.

A plush Baby Yoda from Mattel was made available for pre-order in early December, though fans wouldn't receive them until at least April. And a Baby Yoda bobble head by toy maker Funko isn't expected to be available until May.

Advertisement

The Child character became an instant hit with “The Mandalorian” fans after appearing for the first time at the end of the series’ premiere episode, which creator Jon Favreau specifically kept a secret. Favreau wanted the character to be a surprise, so Disney agreed to wait to produce merchandise of The Child until after the first episode was released.

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” Favreau told Entertainment Tonight. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out... Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

To sign up for updates on when the plush toy will be available at Build-A-Bear, click here.