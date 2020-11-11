Bucking the trend, outdoor retailers will be open on Thanksgiving

article

Most stores are going to be closed this Thanksgiving, pushing holiday shoppers to Black Friday and the weekend for holiday discounts.

The first to take a different path was Big Lots, and now Bass Pro Shops and Cabelas announced today that they are going to be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Both outdoor-focused retailers will open at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open until their usual closing times. If you’d prefer to shop online or visit the stores on Black Friday instead, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will both offer deals on their website and open their doors on Black Friday at 5 a.m.