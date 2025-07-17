article

The Brief Former Houston Texans player Bryan Braman died after a battle with cancer, reports say. The Texans wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Braman family during this difficult time."



Bryan Braman, a former NFL player for the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, died at the age of 38 following a battle with cancer, reports say.

According to TMZ, his agent confirmed his passing.

Braman’s cancer battle

According to FOX News, a GoFundMe was set up on his behalf earlier this year to support him during his cancer battle.

An update was shared to the GoFundMe account in June saying Braman had undergone a CAR-T cell reprogramming treatment and was also undergoing chemotherapy treatments for his "VERY rare" form of cancer. It also said that the cancer had started to grow around his vital organs.

Braman remembered

What they're saying:

The West Texas A&M University Football account wrote on X, "The WT Football family is saddened to learn of the passing of former Buff and Super Bowl LII Champion Bryan Braman. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bryan’s family, friends, teammates and fans."

The Houston Texans wrote, "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Bryan Braman. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Braman family during this difficult time."

JJ Watt, former Texans star, wrote, "Rest in Peace brother. Gone far too soon."