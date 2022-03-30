Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, 'stepping away' from acting, family reveals

article

Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting as he battles a health diagnosis, his family revealed Wednesday.

The 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, the family announced on social media.

"Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family statement read.

It continued: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

"As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that," read the statement, written on behalf of his wife, Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

