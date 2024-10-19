Brothers trying to protect female neighbor fatally shot by suspect, sheriff says

The Brief Investigators say a suspect shot 2 brothers before shooting himself Friday night. The 2 brothers were allegedly trying to protect a woman who told them she had just been assaulted by her boyfriend. Law enforcement is investigating the incident.



Two brothers and a suspect are dead after an apparent double murder-suicide in northeast Harris County on Friday night.

It started with a woman and her boyfriend having an argument inside a home on S. Spicewood, near Green River Drive, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The woman ran to a neighbor's house and told the people inside that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.

Two brothers left the home and went to confront the man.

Investigators say the man immediately opened fire, killing both brothers.

A third brother came outside with a pistol and exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

The suspect then ran inside his home where he shot himself, according to law enforcement.

The names of the men involved in the incident have not been released.

A preliminary report from the Sheriff's Office says the two brothers who were killed are believed to be 15 and 30 years old.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.