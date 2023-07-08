A water main near downtown Houston has been broken for days and residents are complaining.

City crews have been out at the corner of Houston Avenue and Spring Street multiple times in the last two days, resident Jim Hatchett says, but no success was made in securing the water main.

According to Hatchett, the leak started about a month ago and crews came out after a few weeks, but they left it leaking without fixing it.

Hatchett says the broken main has continued to leak, and he believes it burst open after recently seeing water gushing from the area.

He tells us he called 311 to hopefully get crews out to fix it, but said nothing was done after he alleged they stood around for four hours before finally deciding to dig when it got dark outside. Eventually, he claims they gave up trying to pump the water out, then left.

"They made it 10 times worse," Hatchett said.

Since then, residents such as Hatchett say the water pressure has been low.

Houston Water gave us this statement regarding the pipe:

"Houston Water is repairing a water main break on Houston Avenue. Repairs are taking longer as crews work to protect utility lines in the area. Customers have not lost water service. We estimate repairs will be complete by Monday."