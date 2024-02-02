Brittany Anderson dies in Galveston County Jail, her family is calling it Murder
HOUSTON - Brittany Anderson died while in custody at Galveston County Jail and her family is demanding answers.
The family is calling the death of 32-year-old Brittany Anderson Murder.
She was arrested on Wednesday, January 31 for Assault of a Public Servant and was found dead in her cell on Thursday, February 1.