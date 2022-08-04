4 Louisville police officers charged in connection with raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death

The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Louisville police officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid with civil rights and other violations.

The charges are another effort to hold law enforcement accountable for the killing of the 26-year-old medical worker after one of the officers was acquitted of state charges earlier this year.

Federal charges against former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Goodlett, along with Sgt. Kyle Meany were announced by U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland on Thursday.

Garland said federal officials "share but cannot fully imagine the grief" felt by Taylor’s family.

"Breonna Taylor should be alive today," he said.

Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while executing the search warrant. Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot that hit one of the officers as they came through the door and they returned fire, striking Taylor multiple times.

A protester holds a poster of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by in her own home Louisville police. St. Paul, MN. January 18, 2021. (Photo by Tim Evans/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Expand

The anger over her death and the process that led armed officers to her door helped spur massive racial injustice protests in the summer of 2020, along with the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

Garland said the officers falsified an affidavit that led to the search warrant, then crafted a "false cover story in an attempt to escape responsibility for their roles in preparing" the warrant.

Hankison, who was dismissed from the department in 2020, was one of the officers at Taylor’s door and one of three who fired shots that night. He was acquitted by a jury of state charges of wanton endangerment earlier this year in Louisville.

Jaynes had applied for the warrant to search Taylor’s house. He was fired in January 2021 by former Louisville Police interim chief Yvette Gentry for violating department standards in the preparation of a search warrant execution and for being "untruthful" in the Taylor warrant.

