41-year-old serial drunk driver allowed on roads despite repeated bond violations

The Brief Repeat DWI suspect Walter Brown is still allowed to drive despite repeatedly violating bond conditions. Brown has been arrested for DWI 7 times since 2009. His bond has been revoked and then reinstated.



Walter Brown has been arrested seven times for driving while intoxicated since 2009.

"He likes to drink and drive period," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Some of Brown's DWI charges have been dismissed, but records show he has violated the conditions of his bond several times and he is still allowed on the roads with the rest of us.

What we know:

In 2023, Brown was charged with felony DWI and his bond was set at $25,000.

According to court documents, he's violated the conditions of his bond at least 5 times.

"Either he refuses to blow into his interlock device that he has in his car or he doesn't do it or he won't install it," said Kahan. "It's consistent every single time."

174th Criminal District Court Judge Hazel B. Jones has revoked Brown's bond due to the violations.

"Revoking the bond was great," Kahan said. "The problem is you keep reinstating the bond."

Usually within weeks, Judge Jones, who allows Brown to keep driving, reinstates the bond.

Brown is currently free on a $70,000 bond.

"Are we safe with the likes of Walter Brown driving around the streets of Houston? I don't think so," Kahan said.

MADD on repeat DWI offender

What they're saying:

Charisse Thomas with Mothers Against Drunk Driving lost her daughter Destini to a drunk driver

"February 3, 2020, I lost a piece of my heart," she said.

Charisse says she worries about DWI defendants like brown.

In a bond violation report last year, Pretrial Services states, "it's unable to properly supervise Brown when he is blowing into the device at random times, not blowing at all and not using the devices consistently."

"If he would just stop and think what if he hit his parents, what if he hit his sister," said Charisse.