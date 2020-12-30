Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from THU 7:40 AM CST until THU 3:00 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Matagorda County
9
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SUN 4:30 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:03 AM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Jackson County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 3:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Rip Tide Statement
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 10:30 AM CST, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 10:45 AM CST, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County

'Breakin' star Shabba-Doo dies at 65, family says

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - Breakdancing icon and Breakin' star Adolfo "Shabba-Doo" Quiñones has died at the age of 65, according to his family on Wednesday.

Quiñones' sister, Fawn, took to social media to mourn the loss of Shabba-Doo.

"My heart is broken apart," Fawn Quiñones said, in part, on social media.

The announcement comes just hours after Shabba-Doo announced on social media that despite feeling sick, he had tested negative for COVID-19.

Shabba-Doo is best remembered for his role as "Ozone" in the 1984 film Breakin' and the sequel Breakin' 2.

Officials have not released the specifics on how Quiñones died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.