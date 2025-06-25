Brazoria County serial aggravated robbery suspect arrested after chase

article

The Brief A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of aggravated robberies in Pearland, Manvel, and Brazoria County. Eric Vaughn Gibson II, 33, was arrested after a multi-agency investigation that ended in Friendswood. Gibson faces five counts of aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and evading arrest.



A month-long investigation has ended with a suspect in custody, who police believe is responsible for a string of aggravated robberies in Pearland, Manvel and in Brazoria County.

Suspected Serial Aggravated Robber Arrested

The backstory:

Eric Vaughn Gibson II, 33, was arrested on June 24 after a "coordinated multi-agency operation" and a chase that ended in Friendswood.

According to police, Gibson is suspected in a May 19 aggravated robbery of a Shell gas station in Pearland, a June 12 aggravated robbery of a Buc-ee's in Pearland, two aggravated robberies in the Brazoria County jurisdiction and one in Manvel.

On June 24, around 9 p.m., police say Gibson committed the last aggravated robbery at a Chevron gas station in Manvel. As he drove away from the scene, police say Gibson led police on a chase that went through Pearland and into Friendswood.

Gibson crashed the vehicle, and he ran through a nearby residential area.

DPS Air Support helped track Gibson from above and provided real-time updates to officers on the ground. A perimeter was set and narrowed the search.

Pearland Police K9 Bowie was deployed and tracked Gibson to a backyard. As he tried to escape by jumping a fence, Gibson landed directly in front of waiting officers and was taken into custody without incident, police say.

Gibson was taken to the Pearland Jail, where he was interviewed by investigators. He is facing five counts of aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest with a vehicle. There are bonds amounting to $950,000 pending, according to the Pearland Jail Roster.

Pearland Police say the Texas Department of Public Safety, Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, and the Friendswood Police Department assisted in the investigation and arrest of the suspect.

This remains an active investigation.