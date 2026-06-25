Angleton man Adrian Johnson arrested on 18 counts including sexual assault of a child, trafficking
ANGLETON, Texas - An Angleton man was arrested on 18 counts, including aggravated sexual assault of a child and trafficking, records show.
According to the Lake Jackson Police Department, Adrian Gerard Johnson, 25, was arrested on Monday.
The backstory:
Police say Johnson was indicted by a grand jury on several sexual-related offenses involving children after a three-month, inter-agency investigation.
The investigation was sparked after a complaint was filed with the police department. Police say evidence and witness accounts gathered during the investigation allege that Johnson assaulted multiple female victims between 2020 and 2024.
Jail records list his 18 charges as follows:
- CT1-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
- CT2-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
- CT3-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
- CT4-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
- CT5-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
- CT6-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
- CT7-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
- CT8-INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
- CT9-TRAFFICKING PERSON ENGAGE CONDUCT/SEXUAL
- CT10-SEXUAL ASSAULT BIGAMY
- CT11-COMPELLING PROSTITUTION UNDER AGE 18
- CT12-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
- CT13-SEXUAL PERFORM CHILD PRODUCE/DIRECT/PROMOTE
- CT14-SEXUAL PERFORM CHILD EMPLOY INDUCE/AUTHORIZE
- CT15-TRAFFICKING PERSON ENGAGE CONDUCT/SEXUAL
- CT16-SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
- CT17-SEXUAL PERF BY CHILD <14 YRS PRODUCE/DIR/PROMO
- CT18-SEXUAL PERF BY CHILD <14 YRS PRODUCE/DIR/PROMO
What's next:
Johnson is being held at the Brazoria County Jail without bond.
What they're saying:
"Due to this being an active investigation and out of respect for the victims and involved parties, no further information will be released at this time," the police department said.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Brazoria County Jail Records and the Lake Jackson Police Department.