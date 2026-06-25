The Brief An Angleton man was arrested on 18 felony counts in Brazoria County. Police say his charges include sexual-related offenses involving children. He allegedly assaulted multiple female victims between 2020 and 2024.



An Angleton man was arrested on 18 counts, including aggravated sexual assault of a child and trafficking, records show.

According to the Lake Jackson Police Department, Adrian Gerard Johnson, 25, was arrested on Monday.

The backstory:

Police say Johnson was indicted by a grand jury on several sexual-related offenses involving children after a three-month, inter-agency investigation.

The investigation was sparked after a complaint was filed with the police department. Police say evidence and witness accounts gathered during the investigation allege that Johnson assaulted multiple female victims between 2020 and 2024.

Jail records list his 18 charges as follows:

CT1-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

CT2-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

CT3-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

CT4-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

CT5-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

CT6-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

CT7-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

CT8-INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES

CT9-TRAFFICKING PERSON ENGAGE CONDUCT/SEXUAL

CT10-SEXUAL ASSAULT BIGAMY

CT11-COMPELLING PROSTITUTION UNDER AGE 18

CT12-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

CT13-SEXUAL PERFORM CHILD PRODUCE/DIRECT/PROMOTE

CT14-SEXUAL PERFORM CHILD EMPLOY INDUCE/AUTHORIZE

CT15-TRAFFICKING PERSON ENGAGE CONDUCT/SEXUAL

CT16-SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

CT17-SEXUAL PERF BY CHILD <14 YRS PRODUCE/DIR/PROMO

CT18-SEXUAL PERF BY CHILD <14 YRS PRODUCE/DIR/PROMO

What's next:

Johnson is being held at the Brazoria County Jail without bond.

What they're saying:

"Due to this being an active investigation and out of respect for the victims and involved parties, no further information will be released at this time," the police department said.