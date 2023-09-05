Brazoria County Fire: Authorities contain wildfire south of Damon, Texas

A wildfire erupted near Damon, Texas in Brazoria County on Tuesday afternoon and burned at least several dozen acres.

"The flames were probably 30 foot tall," said Alicia, a homeowner in Damon. "Taller than the trees. It was crazy."

Damon fire

Alicia shared cellphone video with FOX 26 of the flames. At one point, the raging fire was blowing towards her home. Alicia says she took her dog, grabbed some important items from the house, and evacuated.

"Somebody said they were [nearby] when it started," said Alicia. "He thinks someone threw a cigarette out the window. People just don’t think."

At one point, the flames were blowing towards the cotton gin in Damon that was full of this year’s harvest. However, firefighters had the fire contained before the crops were lost.

As of Tuesday evening, FOX 26 hasn’t received an official word from firefighters on what could have sparked the fire or the amount of land that burned.

Dangerous wildfire conditions continue to persist across Texas. A second wildfire in nearby Walker County has burned almost 4,500 acres since Friday.

Alicia’s home is safe, but several acres of her land burned.

"This is the second time in a few years [firefighters] have saved my house," said Alicia. "If it hadn’t been for the fire department, I would of lost everything. Like I said, these guys are amazing."

As of Tuesday evening, the fire was contained. Firefighters from several different agencies could be seen putting out hot spots.