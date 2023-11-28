In a unanimous vote, Brazoria County commissioners recommended that state and federal authorities refrain from issuing permits for the monkey facility slated for construction.

Charles River Laboratories intended to build its research facility on over 500 acres. PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) says the chosen site borders land owned and protected by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, The Nature Conservancy, and the San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge.

PETA and residents rallied against Charles River Laboratories' plans to establish a monkey facility in Brazoria County.

An organized effort by PETA resulted in a victory for residents and animal rights activists. To raise awareness of the potential risks associated with monkey importation and breeding warehouses, 4,000 letters were distributed to county residents.

Local residents, including a veterinarian, a drainage district director, a wildlife rehabber, directors of conservation organizations, and a spokesperson for the city of Sweeny, voiced their opposition to the facility during the recent commissioners' meeting.