Brazoria County: Natural gas leak reported near Alvin area

The Brief A natural gas pipeline was damaged in Hillcrest Village. Roads are closed, and residents were asked to stay in place. Emergency crews are at the scene.



A gas leak has been reported near Alvin, Texas, and nearby residents are being asked to shelter in place.

Brazoria County: Alvin-area gas leak

What we know:

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, a natural gas pipeline was damaged in Hillcrest Village on Fairway Drive.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene. In the meantime, several roads are closed in the area and nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place.

Others are being asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Other details about the gas leak aren't available at this time.